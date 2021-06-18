PFC Consulting incorporates Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd

PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) has incorporated Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as its wholly-owned subsidiary, a statement said.

PFCCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

Advertisement

According to the statement by PFC, PFCCL has completed the process of incorporating Lucknow-based Special Purpose Vehicle -Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The transmission scheme is an initiative under the aegis of the Ministry of Power for the development of the Independent Transmission Project through private participation in India. This incorporation will benefit the domestic and commercial consumers of the surrounding region with improved power transmission, the statement said.

The amalgamation will work towards the development of a transmission scheme for the construction of 400/220/132kV GIS sub-station at Mohanlalganj with associated 400kV transmission lines, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)