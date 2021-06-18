Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:48 IST
PFC Consulting incorporates Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) has incorporated Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as its wholly-owned subsidiary, a statement said.

PFCCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

According to the statement by PFC, PFCCL has completed the process of incorporating Lucknow-based Special Purpose Vehicle -Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The transmission scheme is an initiative under the aegis of the Ministry of Power for the development of the Independent Transmission Project through private participation in India. This incorporation will benefit the domestic and commercial consumers of the surrounding region with improved power transmission, the statement said.

The amalgamation will work towards the development of a transmission scheme for the construction of 400/220/132kV GIS sub-station at Mohanlalganj with associated 400kV transmission lines, it said.

