Heavy rainfall throws life out of gear in Chamoli

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:00 IST
Heavy rainfall threw life out of gear in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday and halted traffic movement on several highways.

The Badrinath national highway is blocked by rubble at two places between Pipalkoti and the Himalayan temple, while the Gwaldam national highway is blocked between Tharali and Karnaprayag following heavy downpour, the District Disaster Management Centre here said.

The Gwaldam highway links Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand.

The Gairsain highway is also blocked between Simly and Adi Badri, it said.

Work to remove the debris is underway so that traffic movement can be restored, the disaster management center said.

It has been raining in Chamoli since Thursday evening.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

