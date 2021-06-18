Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Noida's Ganga shopping complex

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:16 IST
Fire breaks out at Noida's Ganga shopping complex
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the Ganga shopping complex in Noida's Sector 29 on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot where firefighting was underway, a police official said.

The fire was reported around 2.15 pm, prompting the immediate deployment of the local police along with firefighters, the official added.

The Ganga Shopping Complex in the posh Sector 29 of Noida houses several daily utility shops, restaurants and fast-food outlets besides the office of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and the Noida Media Club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021