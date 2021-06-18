Labourer killed as base of under-construction bridge collapses in JK's Kishtwar

A 29-year-old labourer was killed on Friday when the under-construction base for a bridge over the Maru Sudar river collapsed in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Three other labourers escaped with minor injuries in the incident at village Dangduru in the remote Dachhan area, the officials said. They said Shabir Ahamd, a resident of Chatroo, fell into the fast-flowing river.

His body was fished out by rescuers later and handed over to his family for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the officials said. They said the bridge was being built by the J&K Public Works Department.

Advertisement

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma has taken serious note of the incident and sought a detailed report from the concerned executive engineer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)