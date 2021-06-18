Left Menu

Labourer killed as base of under-construction bridge collapses in JK's Kishtwar

A 29-year-old labourer was killed on Friday when the under-construction base for a bridge over the Maru Sudar river collapsed in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Three other labourers escaped with minor injuries in the incident at village Dangduru in the remote Dachhan area, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:18 IST
Labourer killed as base of under-construction bridge collapses in JK's Kishtwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old labourer was killed on Friday when the under-construction base for a bridge over the Maru Sudar river collapsed in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Three other labourers escaped with minor injuries in the incident at village Dangduru in the remote Dachhan area, the officials said. They said Shabir Ahamd, a resident of Chatroo, fell into the fast-flowing river.

His body was fished out by rescuers later and handed over to his family for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the officials said. They said the bridge was being built by the J&K Public Works Department.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma has taken serious note of the incident and sought a detailed report from the concerned executive engineer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021