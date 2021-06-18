Elite Golf Greens to grant POSSESSION SOON in its 8 towers

Elite Golf Greens, a renowned real estate firm in Noida, has announced that they are open for Possession in its 8 towers at Sector 79, Noida. The organization is well-known for providing top-notch housing options, along with world-class amenities at a smart price. Elite is a progressive and fast-growing real estate firm that strives to provide residential services. It has marked a thumping impression ever since its establishment by successfully delivering one big project, Elite Homz, Sector-77, Noida.

This was their first project, which helped them receive positive responses. Elite Golf Greens offers 2/3/4 and 5 BHK apartments in its 8 towers, crafted with exceptional interior and recreational facilities. Luxury is now affordable because Elite Golf Greens' impressive interior is mapped out with spacious rooms,top-notch-paneled bedrooms, well-equipped bathrooms, and lavish living rooms. Each flat's perk will be a corner flat with one side-facing balcony and more than 75% open area. Strategically designed with the mission of providing all the necessary comfort and convenience at residents' proximity. The roadways are merged with lanes connected to Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida Expressway, and Ghaziabad. Embark upon Elite Greens is situated at a prime location and built with mesmerizing architecture laced with a wilderness of greenery. Feeling utterly blessed on the development, the Group of Directors of Elite, said, ''We would like to extend our gratitude to all of our partners and associates to make this journey remarkable.

The project is crafted with utmost precision by keeping in mind the important aspects of customers' needs i.e. all the essentials are near, round-the-clock security services, well-equipped amenities, and excellent road connectivity. We are optimistic that this time also we will stand by the services vouched by us." The project boasts of excellent connectivity location and offers clubhouses catering to modern lifestyle experiences, a swimming pool, gym, play area for kids, and endless greenery. Other essential features are that it is designed with Vastu compliant, hospitality, and firm security services. About Elite Group: Elite has excellent, luxurious apartments with afford to dwell thriving budget, styled with sophisticated standards. Their work has been accoladed as Green Building award for its first project at sector 77, Noida. Elite is known for standing by their words; they have successfully provided quality living to their residents by changing their words into action. Website Link- http://elite-group.co

