Punjab to regularise safai karamcharis

The Punjab Government has decided to regularise the sanitation employees working on contract basis for various municipalities of the state.

In a virtual meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the state cabinet directed the Department of Personnel to expedite the proposal to enact a new legislation to regularise these contractual employees, an official statement said.

The cabinet also decided to allow hiring of more safai karamcharis and sewer men on contract as per the requirement of municipalities.

However, the cabinet noted that employees provided by service providers or contractors through outsourcing arrangements cannot be regularised or hired by the government even through direct contract.

It observed that such employees cannot be part of the government payroll in view of the existing law laid down by the Apex Court. In another decision aimed at ensuring effective management of Covid isolation facilities, the cabinet decided to allow doctors of medicine, anesthesia and Tuberculosis (TB) and chest to continue their services, after their superannuation on completion of 58 years of age, till March 31, 2022 on clinical posts.

The cabinet also gave a go-ahead to regularisation of standalone buildings, constructed outside municipal limits without approval of the Housing and Urban Development department but with strict adherence to building by-laws.

The one-time settlement policy for which applications will be accepted till March 31, 2022, would enable such buildings to be regularised with payment of nominal fee and statutory government dues, besides bringing them within the ambit of planning and ensure safety of the public, the statement said.

All statutory charges are to be paid along with the regularisation fee, including Rs 20 per square feet of covered area for farmhouses, educational and medical Institutions; Rs 35 for commercial buildings, including hotel and eating joints; Rs 15 for industrial; and Re 1 for religious, social and charitable institutions, it added.

The Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (PBIP) had been requesting for reduction in regularisation charges to facilitate industries in the state. ] In another decision to further curb illegal mining in the state, and to check degradation of the environment, the cabinet gave nod to more stringent guidelines and rules through various amendments.

The Punjab Minor Mineral Rules, 2013 and Policy Guidelines for Registration and Working of Stone Crushers in the State of Punjab, 2015, will be amended to ensure that any kind of minor mineral extracted from the state is accounted for.

Four key amendments to these rules and guidelines will pave the way for stricter curbs on illegal stone crushing, the statement said.

The amendments make it mandatory for the registration of a carrier used for transportation of minerals in any form, and the requirement of a mineral transport permit, with the carrier to be fitted with GPS for real time tracking. Also, registration of wheel mounted, chain mounted excavators and poclains involved in excavation of minerals in the state, and all such machinery, shall be fitted with GPS to monitor their movement in real time. The cabinet also gave nod to easing of the rules for permit renewal for Stage Carriage bus operators.

The decision was taken to ease the hardships faced by the mini bus operators in renewing their permits due to up-gradation of link roads as other direct roads, major district roads, the statement said.

