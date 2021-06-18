Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:57 IST
Two die of electrocution in Kolkata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons died of electrocution in the city on Friday as several areas continued to remain waterlogged following heavy rain over the past two days.

Sujay Mondal (22) died in Patuli area while fishing in a water-filled pit, which was right next to an electric box, a police officer said.

The pit was overflowing as water from a nearby pond had gushed in, he said.

Another man, Manik Barui, in his 30s, died while negotiating his way through a waterlogged stretch on his motorcycle in Haridevpur area, the officer said.

Eyewitnesses said his two-wheeler came in contact with a snapped cable.

Both the bodies were retrieved after power was temporarily disconnected in the respective areas, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

