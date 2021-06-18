Left Menu

Monsoon reaches Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Friday, the meteorological department here said.

The northern limit of monsoon has hit Udaipur and Jhalawar and conditions are favourable for its advancement in the region during the next 24 hours, it said.

Rajasthan recorded 29.2 mm of rainfall as pre-monsoon showers from June 1 to 18 against the normal of 20 mm.

Barmer received 40.8 mm of rain on Friday.

The weather department has predicted rainfall at several places in the state on Saturday.

