Monsoon reaches Rajasthan

The southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Friday, the meteorological department here said.

The northern limit of monsoon has hit Udaipur and Jhalawar and conditions are favourable for its advancement in the region during the next 24 hours, it said.

Advertisement

Rajasthan recorded 29.2 mm of rainfall as pre-monsoon showers from June 1 to 18 against the normal of 20 mm.

Barmer received 40.8 mm of rain on Friday.

The weather department has predicted rainfall at several places in the state on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)