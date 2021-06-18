Cong & BJP oppose Odisha govt's decision to relocate "warrior & horse" statue

Opposition Congress and BJP have strongly protested the Odisha government's decision to relocate the iconic warrior horse statue replica, which is also the emblem of the state administration.

As part of the beautification drive, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), a state body, has decided to relocate the iconic statue from Master Canteen Square near Bhubaneswar Railway Station to a place near Raj Bhavan. The statue will be relocated in order to pave way for construction of a flyover at the busy Master Canteen Square, sources said.

Meanwhile, the state Culture Department has asked the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), which installed the statue in the year 1988 during the tenure of former Chief Minister J B Patnaik, to engage experts for shifting of the statue within a month.

Culture department director Ranjan Das said that the statue is being shifted as it would lose its significance and visibility once the multi-modal hub and Smart Janpath project takes shape at the place.

The iconic replica of the famous sculpture of Sun Temple at Konark was carved by Padma Vibhushan late Raghunath Mohapatra. ''The horse is not a mere stone sculpture. This is the symbol of the Odisha government. The flyover can be constructed here without harming the statue,'' said senior Congress MLA and former minister Suresh Routray.

Congress workers Friday staged a sit-in in front of the statue, while some of them also perched atop the base of the replica carrying flags and banners.

Taking to twitter, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: ''The government's decision to relocate the statue has hurt heritage loving persons across the state. The statue is the identity of Odisha's heritage and symbol of Odia sentiment. The statue should not be relocated from Master Canteen Square.'' The iconic horse and warrior symbol taken from Konark temple was adopted as the emblem of the state administration in 1964, Pradhan said.

