PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-06-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 09:50 IST
Assam rocked by 4.2-magnitude quake, fifth tremor to hit region in 24 hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Assam in the early hours of Saturday, the fifth such tremor to hit the northeastern region during the past 24 hours, officials said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 1.07 am, with its epicentre near Tezpur, the headquarter of Sonitpur district, at a depth of 30 kms.

There was no immediate report of injury or damage to property.

The state was rocked by two more quakes, including a 4.1-magnitude one early on Friday, which also had its epicentre in Sonitpur district.

Besides Assam, an earthquake of magnitude 3 with epicentre in Chandel district of Manipur was recorded on Friday, and another 2.6-magnitude tremor with epicentre in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

No loss of life or property has been reported in any of the temblors.

The northeastern region sits over a high seismic zone, making it prone to earthquakes.

A strong 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam on April 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

