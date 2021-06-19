Left Menu

UP: Rains accompanied with thunder occur at multiple places

Rains accompanied with thunder occurred at multiple places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Saturday. Monsoon has been vigorous over eastern Uttar Pradesh, it said in a statement.Officials said most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh received rains while showers also occurred at a few places in the western part of the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:12 IST
Officials said most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh received rains while showers also occurred at a few places in the western part of the state. Among the places which recorded heavy rainfall were Kanpur IAF, Moradabad CWC Phoolpur in Allahabad district, Mau tehsil in Chitrakoot district, Tirwa in Kannauj district, Karchhana in Allahabad district, Dhaurahara in Kheri district, Rajghat, Kanth in Moradabad district and others. The weatherman has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over eastern part of the state on June 20.

It said rain or thundershowers is also likely at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western part of the state on June 21.

Rain or thundershowers is very likely at isolated places over the state on June 22, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

