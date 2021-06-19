Left Menu

Water supply in Delhi to be affected on Sunday due to high algae, ammonia levels in Yamuna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:23 IST
Water supply in Delhi to be affected on Sunday due to high algae, ammonia levels in Yamuna
''Water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20 and so on till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit,'' read a statement from the DJB on Saturday. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply will remain affected in parts of the national capital on Sunday as production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants have been curtailed due to high algae level and increase in ammonia content in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said. The DJB advised people to make judicious use of water while assuring them ''water tankers shall be made available on-demand''.

''Water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20 and so on till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit,'' read a statement from the DJB on Saturday.

The areas likely to be affected include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas.

Also, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining area, Ramizela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas and parts of cantonment area would be affected, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021