Water supply in Delhi to be affected on Sunday due to high algae, ammonia levels in Yamuna

Water supply will remain affected in parts of the national capital on Sunday as production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants have been curtailed due to high algae level and increase in ammonia content in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said. The DJB advised people to make judicious use of water while assuring them ''water tankers shall be made available on-demand''.

''Water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20 and so on till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit,'' read a statement from the DJB on Saturday.

The areas likely to be affected include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas.

Also, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining area, Ramizela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas and parts of cantonment area would be affected, it added.

