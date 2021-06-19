Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Two killed in landslides

He died while being carried to a Gangolihat hospital, said the official.In another incident, a vegetable trader, Khalil Ahmed 55, died after being hit by a boulder falling from the hillside near the Ghat bridge.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:07 IST
Uttarakhand: Two killed in landslides
Two people died here on Saturday after being hit by stones falling from the hillside following landslips triggered by heavy rains.

Dafedar Singh (65), a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, was killed after being hit by a stone while he was standing near his tin shed in Sungri area of Gangolihat, Pithoragarh Circle Officer (CO) RS Rautela said.

Singh was hit in the stomach and head. He died while being carried to a Gangolihat hospital, said the official.

In another incident, a vegetable trader, Khalil Ahmed (55), died after being hit by a boulder falling from the hillside near the Ghat bridge. He was standing on a stationary truck when the incident happened, the CO said.

Ahmed owned the truck and was going to Pilibhit to load vegetables for Pithoragarh when the incident happened, said the official.

