Cool weather, temperature settles at 29 deg C in Delhi

The mercury in the national capital on Saturday settled at a cool 29 degrees Celsius, with winds making the weather even more pleasant.The relative humidity, however, was recorded at 75 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD.Mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The mercury in the national capital on Saturday settled at a cool 29 degrees Celsius, with winds making the weather even more pleasant.

The relative humidity, however, was recorded at 75 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the minimum temperature had stood at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature on Friday had settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius Saturday night.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 30 degrees Celsius in the morning, with a relative humidity of 69 per cent. The weatherman has to forecast north-northwesterly winds for Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

