Left Menu

Serbian state TV: Explosion again rocks munitions factory

An explosion rocked a munitions factory central Serbia in the second such incident this month, injuring at least three workers, state-run Serbian television reported.A powerful explosion was heard just before 8 pm on Saturda, followed by several smaller blasts, the TV report said. Sloboda is the biggest munitions factory in Serbia.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 20-06-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 01:41 IST
Serbian state TV: Explosion again rocks munitions factory
A powerful explosion was heard just before 8 pm on Saturda, followed by several smaller blasts, the TV report said. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Serbia

An explosion rocked a munitions factory in central Serbia in the second such incident this month, injuring at least three workers, state-run Serbian television reported.

A powerful explosion was heard just before 8 pm on Saturda, followed by several smaller blasts, the TV report said. It added that the workers were slightly injured and treated at a local hospital. Authorities have ordered an evacuation from the area around the Sloboda factory in Cacak, which remained sealed off, RTS said. Reports from the scene showed thick mushroom-shaped smoke rising from the direction of the Sloboda factory as media said the detonation was felt throughout the area. There was no immediate official statement about the incident. The previous blasts at a munition depot on June 4 forced evacuations around the factory but caused no injuries. Sloboda is the biggest munitions factory in Serbia. It was targeted in a 1999 NATO bombing campaign during the war in Kosovo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021