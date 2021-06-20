Left Menu

Airport expansion can boost tourism in Aurangabad: Experts

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-06-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 11:00 IST
Airport expansion can boost tourism in Aurangabad: Experts
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The tourism potential of Aurangabad, which is known for the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves and other monuments, can be developed on a bigger canvas if the airport here is expanded to allow international flights, industry stakeholders have said. A separate authority is also needed to work for the development of tourism here in Maharashtra, they said during a program held on Saturday.

Historical monuments under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reopened a few days back after around two months as the state government eased the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Sunit Kothari, a member of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation's (ATDF) aviation committee, sought the expansion of the city airport and nod for international flights to land here for boosting the tourism industry.

This will help to grow the overall economy of Aurangabad and neighboring districts in the Marathwada region, he said.

The Maharashtra government also needs to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel to attract more flights, he opined. He also said that the birth place of Sant Dnyaneshwar, a bird sanctuary located in Jayakwadi, and a wildlife sanctuary in Gautala area here also need to be promoted among visitors.

The ASI's Aurangabad circle superintendent, Milan Kumar Chauley, said encroachments around various monuments here should be removed. Officials deployed for tourism development should be from the tourism background, he said.

Local Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve said Aurangabad needs a separate authority to work in a dedicated manner for tourism development. ''If a proposal for setting up a tourism conclave comes up, I will pursue it with the state government,'' he said.

''This area has a connection with 'Ramayana' and we have places linked to that period. There are small monuments which we also need to showcase them to make tourists stay here longer,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021