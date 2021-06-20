Left Menu

2.1 earthquake hits Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter Scale was recorded at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 13:01 IST
2.1 earthquake hits Delhi's Punjabi Bagh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter Scale was recorded at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at 12:02 pm.

No casualties have been reported from the incident so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021