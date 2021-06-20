2.1 earthquake hits Delhi's Punjabi Bagh
An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter Scale was recorded at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter Scale was recorded at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at 12:02 pm.
No casualties have been reported from the incident so far. (ANI)
