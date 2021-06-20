Low intensity earthquake hits Delhi

A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 struck the national capital on Sunday. The quake had its epicentre in Punjabi Bagh area at a depth of 7 km. It struck at 12.02 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Advertisement

The NCS has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around Delhi after the NCR region witnessed a series of tremors from April to August last year.

Based on the analysis of satellite imageries, the signatures of active faults have been observed at various locations like Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla Nehru Ridge in Delhi; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; and Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Capital Region of Delhi and its surroundings had experienced minor and small magnitude earthquakes during April to August 2020. The epicentre of these earthquakes were located in areas of northeast Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)