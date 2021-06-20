Life-threatening flash flooding rises in Claudette's path

Forecasters warned of life-threatening flash flooding in parts of the Deep South, particularly across central Alabama, as Tropical Depression Claudette travelled over coastal states early Sunday.

Heavy rain led to high water late Saturday into early Sunday in the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa metropolitan areas. More than 20 people were rescued by boat due to flooding in Northport, Alabama, WVUA-TV reported. And, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Capt. Bryan Harrell told news outlets that a search was underway for a man who was possibly swept away by flooding.

Village Creek in nearby Ensley rose above flood stage to 13 feet (4 meters), the National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted. The rapidly changing conditions came as Claudette was expected to batter parts of Georgia and the Carolinas on Sunday. The system was located about 45 miles (75 kilometers) west-northwest of Montgomery, Alabama, with sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph). It was moving northeast at 14 mph (22 kph), the National Hurricane Center said in advisory Saturday night.

Claudette was declared organized enough to qualify as a named tropical storm early Saturday morning, well after the storm's center of circulation had come ashore southwest of New Orleans.

Shortly after landfall, a suspected tornado spurred by the storm demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in a small town in Alabama, just north of the Florida border.

Sheriff Heath Jackson in Escambia County said a suspected tornado "pretty much leveled" a mobile home park, toppled trees onto houses and ripped the roof off of a high school gym. Most of the damage was done in or near the towns of Brewton and East Brewton, about 48 miles (77 kilometers) north of Pensacola, Florida.

"It kind of affected everybody," Jackson said. "But with those mobile homes being built so close together it can take a toll on them a lot more than it can on houses that are spread apart." There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths.

