MP gets 94 pc excess rainfall in June

Madhya Pradesh has received 94 per cent more rainfall than average so far since June 1 this year, an official of the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The south-west monsoon arrived in east Madhya Pradesh on June 10 – seven days ahead of its schedule -- and covered the entire state by Saturday, G D Mishra, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office, told PTI. The state has received 94 per cent more rainfall than normal from June 1 till date, he said. Some parts of MP received heavy rains since the onset of the monsoon, but the state has not recorded extremely heavy showers so far, he said. As per the weather pattern prevailing right now, very heavy rainfall is unlikely in the state for a week, he said.

All 20 districts in east MP have so far received more rainfall than normal, while 10 out of total 31 districts in west MP have received below normal downpour, he said. This month, Singrauli in east MP has received 441 per cent more rainfall than normal, while in west MP, Hoshangabad received 211 per cent more showers than normal, he said.

Dhar in west MP recorded 69 per cent less rainfall than normal. The moderate showers that lasted for a long period helped farmers to sow their crops, the official said, adding that such rain water seeps into the ground and gets accumulated in reservoirs fast, as against the water from heavy downpour which gets washed away.

