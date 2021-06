BRIEF-NHC Says Tropical Depression Claudette Still Producing Heavy Rains With Possible Flash Floods Over Much Of Southeastern U.S.

June 20 (Reuters) -

* NHC SAYS TROPICAL DEPRESSION CLAUDETTE STILL PRODUCING HEAVY RAINS WITH POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODS OVER MUCH OF THE SOUTHEASTERN UNITED STATES

* NHC SAYS TROPICAL DEPRESSION CLAUDETTE LOCATED ABOUT 25 MI (35 KM) WEST OF ATLANTA GEORGIA; MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30 MPH (45 KM/H)

