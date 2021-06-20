Left Menu

Landslides and floods kill 18 in Nepal

At least 18 people have been killed due to landslides and floods triggered by heavy rain across Nepal last week, while 21 others went missing, police said on Sunday.Torrential rains battered Nepal last week, causing widespread flood and damage to critical infrastructure.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Torrential rains battered Nepal last week, causing widespread flood and damage to critical infrastructure. Officials said the excess rains had led to the rivers overflowing, which resulted in the widespread destruction. Rescue and relief operations were being carried out by Nepal Police, the Army, and the Armed Police Force.

At least 18 people, including four women and three children, have been killed across Nepal last week, according to Nepal Police headquarters sources.

Four people were killed in landslides and flood in Sindhupalchowk district, 30-km east of Kathmandu, three killed in Doti and one each in Saptari, Kavre, Gorkha, Kaski, Arghakhachi, Palpa, Pyuthan, Jumla, Kalikot, Bajhang and Bajura districts, they said.

Twenty people went missing in Melamchi area of Sindhupalchowk district and one went missing from Bajura, police said.

Meanwhile, the Tatopani border point in Sindhupalchowk has been closed since Saturday, as roads in Larcha and Kodari Bazaar areas were damaged by the flooded Bhotekoshi river.

The dam of an under-construction bridge in Kanchanpur has been washed away by a flooded Mahakali river on Saturday night. A section of the motorable bridge over the river at Odali, Bhimdutta municipality-12 of the district was destroyed, said District Police Office spokesperson Amar Bahadur Thapa. The floods have caused billions worth loss of properties in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

