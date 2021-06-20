Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again

The coelacanth - a wondrous fish that was thought to have gone extinct along with the dinosaurs 66 million years ago before unexpectedly being found alive and well in 1938 off South Africa's east coast - is offering up even more surprises. Scientists said a new study of these large and nocturnal deep-sea denizens shows that they boast a lifespan about five times longer than previously believed - roughly a century - and that females carry their young for five years, the longest-known gestation period of any animal.

