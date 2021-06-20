Left Menu

Idol of Lord Vishnu unearthed from village in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:10 IST
A stone idol of Lord Vishnu was unearthed on Sunday morning during digging work undertaken at an old mound in a village here, police said.

Ramgopal, a resident of Anwarganj village under Nanpara tehsil, had brought some labourers to level his land. As they went about digging the earth, the workers stumbled upon a stone idol.

The labourers dug out the stone idol of Lord Vishnu, which was three feet high, Nanpara police station SHO Sanjay Singh said.

As news spread of the finding, villagers gathered at the spot.

Later, police and administration officials arrived at the spot, took the idol in their custody, and deposited it in the tehsil treasury.

The SHO said the district administration has informed the archaeology department about the idol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

