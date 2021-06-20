Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.2 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:27 IST
Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.2 deg C
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

According to officials of the department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

The relative humidity was 60 per cent at 5.30 pm, they said.

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development on Monday.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

