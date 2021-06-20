Maha: One dead as wall of under-construction building collapses on adjacent room

A man was killed after a wall of an under-construction building fell on his adjacent chawl room at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday afternoon, civic officials said.

Bhiwandi has been receiving heavy rains since morning and it may have been one of the reasons that the wall, being built as part of the first floor of the under-construction building in Ramnagar in Gayatrinagar area, collapsed, they said.

''The wall caved in on the adjacent chawl room, burying Arvind Singh (45), who was sleeping, under the debris. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Relief operations were launched by the local disaster cell and firemen from Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation,'' an official said.

Meanwhile, a civic official said that the building that was being constructed was illegal and the remaining portion of the structure was pulled down after the incident.

