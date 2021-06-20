Left Menu

Official: Crash, 'likely' due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama

An official tells local media that 10 people - including nine children - are dead after a two-vehicle crash in storm-drenched Alabama. Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock says did not release the names of the victims in Saturdays crash but said that vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said multiple people were also injured.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:07 IST
Official: Crash, 'likely' due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
  • Country:
  • United States

An official tells local media that 10 people - including nine children - are dead after a two-vehicle crash in storm-drenched Alabama. Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock says did not release the names of the victims in Saturday's crash but said that vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said multiple people were also injured. It was not clear how many were injured. A tropical storm swept across the southeastern US on Saturday, causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021