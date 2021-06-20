Odisha experiences rain, likely to face thunderstorms on Monday

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in several districts of Odisha, while there is a possibility of thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, the Met department said on Sunday.

Areas such as Talcher in Angul district, Sambalpur and Hirakud in Sambalpur district and Keonjhargarh in Keonjhar district received rainfall till morning since Saturday.

Advertisement

The Met centre has forecast light to moderate downpour at a few places over the districts of north Odisha, and at one or two places in south Odisha.

There is a likelihood of thunderstorm over districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam and Bargarh, the weather office said.

In Bhubaneswar, the sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of moderate rain or thundershower.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33 degrees Celsius at Chatrapur in Ganjam district on Sunday, while the lowest minimum was 19 degrees in Phulbani in Kandhamal district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)