Left Menu

Odisha experiences rain, likely to face thunderstorms on Monday

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:19 IST
Odisha experiences rain, likely to face thunderstorms on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in several districts of Odisha, while there is a possibility of thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, the Met department said on Sunday.

Areas such as Talcher in Angul district, Sambalpur and Hirakud in Sambalpur district and Keonjhargarh in Keonjhar district received rainfall till morning since Saturday.

The Met centre has forecast light to moderate downpour at a few places over the districts of north Odisha, and at one or two places in south Odisha.

There is a likelihood of thunderstorm over districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam and Bargarh, the weather office said.

In Bhubaneswar, the sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of moderate rain or thundershower.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33 degrees Celsius at Chatrapur in Ganjam district on Sunday, while the lowest minimum was 19 degrees in Phulbani in Kandhamal district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021