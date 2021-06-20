Left Menu

Three labourers killed in building collapse: Police

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:51 IST
Three labourers were killed and five others injured when an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said.

Eight labourers were trapped under the debris of the building which collapsed in the Ganga Shahar police station area, ASP Shailendra Singh said, adding three of them died while being rushed to hospital.

He said that other injured persons are being treated at PBM Hospital in the city.

Relief and rescue operation at the site is on and debris removal work is being carried, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

