Claudette to strengthen again into a tropical storm by early Monday - NHC

Tropical depression Claudette has strengthened a little and is expected to become a tropical storm again by early Monday over eastern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The system is located 150 miles (240 km) west-northwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) the NHC added.

