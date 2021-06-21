Claudette to strengthen again into a tropical storm by early Monday - NHC
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 08:26 IST
Tropical depression Claudette has strengthened a little and is expected to become a tropical storm again by early Monday over eastern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.
The system is located 150 miles (240 km) west-northwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) the NHC added.
