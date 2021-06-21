Left Menu

Partly cloudy sky in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 09:33 IST
Partly cloudy sky in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of thunder lightning on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

The progress of the southwest monsoon has remained slow for the national capital as rains eluded the city for another day.

The MeT Department on Sunday had said that the progress over parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi was likely to be slow as ''large-scale features were not favourable'' for its advance.

It had said that the monsoon flow pattern was likely to organise and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30, and the further advance to most parts of northwest India was likely during the same period.

The humidity on Monday morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021