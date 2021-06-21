Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates 3 bridges, APMC office building in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated three bridges in Ahmedabad city and a newly built office building of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee APMC at Kalol in Gandhinagar district.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:26 IST
Amit Shah inaugurates 3 bridges, APMC office building in Gujarat
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated three bridges in Ahmedabad city and a newly built office building of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Kalol in Gandhinagar district. A public programme at the Kalol APMC was cancelled by Shah in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He met people and left the place without giving a speech after the formal inauguration. Shah inaugurated the Vaishnodevi flyover, Khodiyar Container Depot flyover and a newly built railway overbridge at Chattral-Panser road. He posted a tweet saying, ''Inaugurated Vishnodevi and Khodiyar Container depot flyover and Panser railway over bridge, which will make commuting easy and people will benefit from it. I appreciate the work of the Gujarat government which has completed these developmental works on time under the leadership of Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in this coronavirus pandemic time.'' Later, Shah went to inaugurate the APMC office building at Kalol, which is part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Some people were invited at the APMC to participate in the programme. However, it was cancelled by Shah and only the office building inauguration was done. ''Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled this programme as it is not prudent to hold a gathering in the time of the coronavirus pandemic,'' said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who had accompanied Shah for the event. After the inauguration, Shah met those invited for the event and later left from the place along with other leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021