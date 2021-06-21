Left Menu

Rain, thundershowers recorded in parts of UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:21 IST
Rain, thundershowers recorded in parts of UP
Rain and thundershower occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and at a few places in eastern part of the state where lightning was also recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the MET office, Varanasi, Bijnor, Turtipar, Salempur, Ramnagar, Jalalabad, Chhatnag, Amroha among others received rainfall.

Day temperatures markedly rose in Varanasi division, appreciably rose in Kanpur, Lucknow and Jhansi divisions, while it appreciably fell in Gorakhpur division, as per MET officials.

They said day temperatures were markedly below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut divisions, appreciably below normal in Jhansi and Agra divisions and below normal in Kanpur division. The maximum temperature over the state was recorded at Fatehgarh (39 degrees Celsius) while lowest minimum temperature was 20.5 degrees Celsius at Nazibabad.

The MET officials forecasted that rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in the state on Tuesday and warned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh.

They said rain/thundershowers and light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday while rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over eastern part of the state on Wednesday.

