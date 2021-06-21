MP Cong leader asks PM to increase senior citizen pension, benefits

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase old-age pension from Rs 600 to Rs 3,000 per month and link it with inflation in order to provide relief to senior citizens.

He also demanded that the Centre restore 50 percent concession in train travel to this segment and also reserve a coach for them.

''The Centre should frame a national senior citizen policy as well. They must get medicines at 50 percent concession and door-to-door vaccination against COVID-19 must be provided to them. At present, there are over eight crore people above the age of 60 in our country. By 2025, this figure is likely to touch 18 crores,'' Singh, a former leader of opposition in the MP Assembly, said.

He said government-aided old age homes should be set up in large numbers, and the help of this segment must be taken to spread literacy.

''The grant of Rs 200 given to pensioners has been static for the last 12 years. This should be enhanced immediately,'' the Congress leader added.

