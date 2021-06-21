Left Menu

Maha:Teenage boy drowns in Thane lake, two missing

A 17-year-old boy drowned while his friend and a teenage girl missing in a lake at Yeoor Hills in Thane in Maharashtra on Monday, a day after two persons drowned in the same water body in separate incidents, a civic official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:07 IST
Maha:Teenage boy drowns in Thane lake, two missing
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of seven youngsters from the Samata Nagar area in Thane city had gone for a swim at the Neel lake, whose water level had gone up due to heavy rains recently, this morning, said Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Thane Municipal Corporation, Santosh Kadam.

The two boys- both aged 17- failed to gauge the depth of the water and started drowning around 10 AM, he said. After other youngsters raised an alarm, personnel of the fire brigade and RDMC officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, Kadam told PTI. He said the body of Tejas Chorge was fished out of the lake at 2:30 pm while his friend Dhruv Kule is yet to be traced. According to Kadam, the officials have received an alert about a teenage girl from another group of youngsters drowning in the same lake on Monday and a search is on. The RDMC is using an underwater camera for the first time to trace the missing victims, he added. On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man drowned while swimming in the same lake in different incidents.

