Chief Labour Commissioner reviews labour laws implementation with NHPC, BRO officials in Himachal

Chief Labour Commissioner D P S Negi has reviewed implementation of labour laws and new labour codes in NHPC and Border Road Organisation works in Himachal Pradesh, with the officials of these two organisations. Negi expressed satisfaction about the compliance status of labour laws in the two projects of NHPC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:20 IST
Chief Labour Commissioner D P S Negi has reviewed implementation of labour laws and new labour codes in NHPC and Border Road Organisation works in Himachal Pradesh, with the officials of these two organisations. In separate meetings with officials, Negi enquired about the prevailing labour issues at Parvati-2 and Parvati-3 projects of NHPC at Nagwain. He also studied different activities going on in Parvati Power Station at Bihali. General Managers in-charge of both the projects briefed the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) and DG Labour Bureau regarding the compliance with various labour laws. Negi expressed satisfaction about the compliance status of labour laws in the two projects of NHPC. He reviewed ''the status of sensitisation and implementation of labour laws and labour codes in NHPC and BRO projects in Himachal Pradesh'', a labour ministry statement said on Monday.

Negi also visited the Atal tunnel and met senior officials from Border Road Organisation (BRO) and contractors engaged in various activities of the tunnel.

In the meeting, officials from BRO which is a road construction organisation, formed in 1960 under the Ministry of Defence, made detailed presentation elaborating work and other related aspects of the tunnel.

Negi explained to the officials from BRO and contractors about the importance of implementation of labour laws and new labour codes.

He elucidated how compliance with new labour codes is a win-win situation for both the employees and the employers.

The tunnel, with a length of over 9 kilometres, has been built under the Rohtang pass by the Border Road Organisation. It has improved the connectivity, considerably reducing the travel time and overall distance between Manali and Keylong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

