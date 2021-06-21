Left Menu

US-based Delos partners Propstack to market air-purification system biz in India

US-based Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, has tied up with realty data analytic firm Propstack for the promotion of an advanced air purification system in India.Through the collaboration, Propstack will accelerate the adoption of Delos advanced air purification units to improve the quality of indoor environments across the country, a company statement said.Delos advanced air purification system helps remediate air quality and pathogens, pollutant particles, expel odors and remove allergens.From more than eight years of experience and extensive research, we know that our indoor environments can play a significant role in safeguarding our health and well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:59 IST
US-based Delos partners Propstack to market air-purification system biz in India
  • Country:
  • India

US-based Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, has tied up with realty data analytic firm Propstack for the promotion of an advanced air purification system in India.

Through the collaboration, Propstack will accelerate the adoption of Delos’ advanced air purification units to improve the quality of indoor environments across the country, a company statement said.

Delos’ advanced air purification system helps remediate air quality and pathogens, pollutant particles, expel odors and remove allergens.

''From more than eight years of experience and extensive research, we know that our indoor environments can play a significant role in safeguarding our health and well-being. We are proud to collaborate with Propstack to make our science-backed solutions more accessible in India and advance health and wellness across the country,” said Delos Chief Executive Officer and Founder Paul Scialla.

Raja Seetharaman, Propstack Co-Founder, said the opportunity in India is massive. ''Both existing and new buildings can benefit from these evidence-based solutions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021