2 labourers buried alive in Jharkhand well collapse

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:11 IST
Two labourers were killed and two others injured when an under-construction well collapsed in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred when nine workers were constructing an irrigation well in Dulmi village under Rajrappa police station area, Ramgarh Sub-divisional Officer Kirthi Shree G said.

Five labourers were engaged in wall work when a chunk of earth caved in, probably due to heavy rain in the area, burying the four others who were working inside the well.

While two of them died, two others were rescued and admitted to a government hospital, the official said.

All the workers were Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) card holders.

