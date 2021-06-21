Left Menu

Three cases of COVID delta plus variant found in samples in two Kerala districts

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:29 IST
At least three cases of SARS-CoV-2 Delta-plus variant have been found in samples collected from two Kerala districts- Palakkad and Pathanamthitta, officials said here on Monday.

Pathanamthitta district collector Dr Narasimhugari T L Reddy said a four-year-old boy from Kadapra panchayat in the district was found infected with the new Delta-plus variant.

The new variant was discovered in a genetic study of the boy's samples conducted at CSIR-IGIB (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi).

The authorities have taken stringent measures in the affected areas of two districts to prevent its spread, officials said.

Last week, member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul had reminded the public that the newly detected Delta Plus Variant is not yet classified as a Variant of Concern.

''The present status is that yes, a new variant has been found. This is as of now a Variant of Interest (VoI), not as yet classified a Variant of Concern (VoC). VoC is one in which we have understood that there are adverse consequences to humanity, which could be due to increased transmissibility or virulence.We do not know at this moment this about the Delta Plus variant,'' Dr Paul had stated.

He has said the way forward is to watch for its potential presence in the country and take the appropriate public health response.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

