Left Menu

Over 50 pc workers engaged in construction of new parliament vaccinated against Covid: Housing secy

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Monday said over 50 per cent of the workers engaged in the construction of the new parliament building have been vaccinated against COVID-19.Taking to Twitter, Mishra asserted the new building will be ready on schedule for parliaments winter session in 2022 in the 75th year of Indias independence.The secretary, who had visited the site on June 19, said 16,000 MT cement and 10,000 MT reinforcement steel have been used in the construction.On-site 2,180 and off-site workers are contributing with excitement and enthusiasm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:34 IST
Over 50 pc workers engaged in construction of new parliament vaccinated against Covid: Housing secy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Monday said over 50 per cent of the workers engaged in the construction of the new parliament building have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra asserted the new building will be ready on schedule for parliament’s winter session in 2022 in the 75th year of India’s independence.

The secretary, who had visited the site on June 19, said 16,000 MT cement and 10,000 MT reinforcement steel have been used in the construction.

“On-site 2,180 and off-site workers are contributing with excitement and enthusiasm. Over 50 per cent (workers) are vaccinated and Covid appropriate behaviour is being observed strictly. Environment sensitive measures like dust control, pollution mitigation, sound barrier etc are being fully observed,'' Mishra tweeted.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building, which will have an area of 64,500 square metres.

In the the building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members.

The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021