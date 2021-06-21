Arunachal CM launches '108 ambulance service'

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Monday dedicated the ''108 Emergency Response Ambulance Service'' to the people of the state.

Under the service, 90 ambulances would be operated by GVK EMRI, a not-for-profit organisation, through a centralised call centre on public private partnership (PPP) model for the state National Health Mission, an official said.

Advertisement

The call centre could be called by dialling 108 from any mobile or landline phone from anywhere in the state to inform it of an accident or occurrence of an emergency medical situation.

The call centre would record the information and locate the nearest available ambulance using a software to immediately dispatch it to the site, the official said.

The ambulances, to be positioned at strategic health facility locations to cover all parts of the state, would operate with 133 trained pilots, 146 emergency medical technicians and Basic Life Support (BLS) equipment in each ambulance.

All 90 ambulances are fitted with GPS enabled software for real-time monitoring of the personnel as well as vehicles.

Of them, 30 ambulances have been procured by the state government with support from North-East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), while 48 ambulances were procured through a Central scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditures.

The National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has donated 10 ambulances under its CSR activity and two have been donated by the Airport Authority of India to Longding district.

Altogether 35 states and union territories in the country have implemented the 108 emergency response service project through PPP mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)