CNG-fuelled buses to hit Kolkata streets in 6 months: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:31 IST
In its bid to curb air pollution, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has decided to press into service CNG-fuelled buses in and around the city within the next six months, state minister Firhad Hakim said here on Monday.

The WBTC has signed an agreement with the Bengal Gas Company Ltd (BGCL) for supply of CNG for eco-friendly transport, after having already started electric bus services across the city.

''The first CNG station for government buses will be operational in the next six months, this will bring down operating cost of buses and reduce pollution,'' the state transport minister said after laying the foundation stone at the Kasba depot of WBTC here.

WBTC intends to effect conversion of buses from diesel fuel to CNG in a phased manner, he said.

''We plan to make Kolkata a greener and cleaner city,'' Hakim said.

According to an official, the move will save fuel cost to the extent of 25 to 30 per cent.

BGCL, a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation Ltd, will build CNG facilities in eight WBTC bus depots at an investment of Rs 3.5 crore, the official said.

The depots where the CNG facilities will be set up are Kasba, Howrah, Salt Lake, Thakurpukur, Nilgunj, Belghoria, Santragachi and Karunamoyee, he added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

