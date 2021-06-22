Left Menu

Odisha receives light rain, downpour likely on Tuesday

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-06-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 00:06 IST
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Odisha on Monday, with the Met department forecasting heavy downpour in some districts over the next 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 mm of rain during the 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Cuttack received 13.4 mm of precipitation till Monday evening, the weather office said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at several places across the state on Tuesday, the Bhubaneswar Met Centre said.

It also forecast heavy rainfall in the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

The highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, while the lowest minimum of 18 degrees was in Phulbani, it added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

