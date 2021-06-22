Left Menu

Youth mauled by leopard in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-06-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 00:36 IST
A youth suffered injuries in an attack by a leopard in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Monday, officials said.

Gaurav was attacked by the leopard at his house in Krishana Nagar when he had gone outside his house for answering the nature's call in the early hours, his uncle Karnail Singh said.

Somehow, he succeeded in locking the leopard in the bathroom itself.

He was taken to IGMC hospital for treatment.

Forest and police officials were informed about the presence of the leopard in the locality.

The forests department tranquilised the feline and caught it around 6 am and took it to a nearby zoo, they said.

