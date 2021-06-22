Left Menu

Light rain in parts of UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light rain occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in some areas in the eastern part of the state in the last 24 hours, weather office said on Tuesday.

It forecast a similar weather condition for Wednesday.

Fatehpur, Soraon (district Prayagraj), Dudhi (Sonbhadra), Kunda (Pratapgarh), Rae Bareli (Raebareli), Madiahan (Mirzapur) and Moth (Jhansi) received rainfall, the Meteorological department said.

Day temperatures rose in Ayodhya, Moradabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly and Lucknow, it said.

Rain and thundershowers accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, it added.

