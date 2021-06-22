Left Menu

37 percent excess rainfall so far this monsoon: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:55 IST
37 percent excess rainfall so far this monsoon: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has received 37 percent excess rainfall during the monsoon season so far, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The country gauged 13.78 cm precipitation against the normal of 10.05 cm till June 21, it said. ''The cumulative rainfall during this year's Southwest Monsoon season till June 21 has been exceeded by about 37 percent above Long Period Average (LPA),'' the weather department said in a statement.

It said that northwest India has received 71.3 mm rainfall against the normal 40.6 mm rainfall during the period, a surplus of 76 percent.

Central India has registered 145.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.2 mm, an increase of 58 percent.

The southern peninsula has received 133.6 mm rainfall, which is 24 percent more than normal, while the east and northeast India witnessed 253.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 224.8 mm during the period.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon raced across the country, covering eastern, central, and adjoining northwest India 7 to 10 days earlier than normal, according to the IMD.

However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country, including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, is unlikely during the next seven days, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021