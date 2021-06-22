Left Menu

CIDCO to refund delayed payment charges to housing scheme applicants

The City and Industrial Development Corporation CIDCO, an agency of the Maharashtra government, has waived delayed payment charges on 5th and 6th installments under its 2018-19 housing scheme and would refund this money to 3,417 applicants, it said on Tuesday.About Rs 1.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:45 IST
CIDCO to refund delayed payment charges to housing scheme applicants
  • Country:
  • India

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), an agency of the Maharashtra government, has waived delayed payment charges on 5th and 6th installments under its 2018-19 housing scheme and would refund this money to 3,417 applicants, it said on Tuesday.

About Rs 1. 07 crore in total will be refunded to those who paid the delayed payment charges, it said in a release.

The decision to waive the charges was taken in view of the pandemic and resultant lockdowns, it said.

Of 3,417 applicants, 2,689 are from the Lower Income Group and 728 from the Economically Weaker Section. Under the state government's 'Housing for all' policy, CIDCO had developed about 25,000 houses in five nodes of Navi Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021