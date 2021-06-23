Left Menu

Several Odisha districts get rain

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-06-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 00:24 IST
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in Odisha on Tuesday, while the Met department forecast further heavy downpour in some districts over the next 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar recorded a rainfall of 41 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Balasore received 21 mm of precipitation and Puri 19 mm.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places over the districts of Odisha on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Deogarh, the weather office said.

There is a likelihood of thunderstorms in many districts, including Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur and Dhenkanal.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature in the state was 37.6 degrees Celsius at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, and the lowest of 19 degrees was recorded at Phulbani in Kandhamal district, according to the Met office.

