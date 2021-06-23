Science News Roundup: UK launches plan to capitalise on science and technology breakthroughs; The final frontier: doing laundry in space and more

Left Menu

Updated: 23-06-2021 02:32 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UK launches plan to capitalise on science and technology breakthroughs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would lead a new drive to capitalise on scientific and technological breakthroughs made in Britain with a programme to direct research into areas that will benefit the public good. Johnson will chair a group set up to "provide strategic direction on the use of science and technology as the tools to tackle great societal challenges, level up across the country and boost prosperity around the world", his office said.

The final frontier: doing laundry in space

Ever wondered how astronauts aboard the International Space Station do their laundry? Well, they don't, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is working hard to solve what is one of the most thorny tasks in space - washing clothes.

Echoes of neurodegenerative disease in fatal COVID-19; sleep woes may add risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 brains show inflammation, "circuitry" problems

Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy

Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets. The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.

