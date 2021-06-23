Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes near coast of Peru - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Peru late on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

