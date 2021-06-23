Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes near coast of Peru - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 08:37 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Peru late on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Advertisement
Also Read: Peru's Castillo holds slim lead as presidential vote count reaches tense finale
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peru
Advertisement